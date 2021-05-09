Greenleaf Trust Sells 6,481 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SMFG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

