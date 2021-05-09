Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in ASML by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $658.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $283.31 and a 12 month high of $675.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

