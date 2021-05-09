Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.26 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Groupon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.88.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

