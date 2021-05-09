Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.35 EPS

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Groupon updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,406. Groupon has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

