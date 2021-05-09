Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Head-To-Head Analysis

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Glu Mobile and Grow Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glu Mobile 0 10 2 0 2.17 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Glu Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $11.87, suggesting a potential downside of 5.08%. Given Glu Mobile’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Glu Mobile is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Glu Mobile and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glu Mobile 1.44% 2.79% 1.55% Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Glu Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Glu Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glu Mobile and Grow Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glu Mobile $411.40 million 5.36 $8.87 million $0.06 208.33 Grow Capital $2.37 million 11.58 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Glu Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Glu Mobile has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glu Mobile beats Grow Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile, Inc. engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Paul Zuzelo and Kristian Segerstrale in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

