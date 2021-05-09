Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Grubhub posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.93.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,475 shares of company stock worth $1,324,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Grubhub by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUB stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.41. 665,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,545. Grubhub has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

