Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $172.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASR. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASR traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.88. 22,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,687. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.78.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $2.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $204.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

