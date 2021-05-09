Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $135.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.29 and a 200 day moving average of $139.93. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 92,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $15,054,852.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,380,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,609,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,251.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,499 shares of company stock worth $81,357,507 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Guardant Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Guardant Health by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $86,633,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

