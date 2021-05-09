Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys 1,071 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.77 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

