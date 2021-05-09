Guidance Point Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUB opened at $107.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.91. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.