Guidance Point Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.55 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $62.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

