Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $85,091,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after buying an additional 634,213 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 733,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,439,000 after buying an additional 228,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,830,000 after buying an additional 189,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average of $114.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.