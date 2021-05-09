GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,446 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWPH. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $218.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.87 and its 200-day moving average is $166.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $219.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

