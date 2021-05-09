Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,700 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in BeiGene by 11.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BeiGene by 96.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in BeiGene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $311.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.38 and a 200 day moving average of $306.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.56.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,625. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

