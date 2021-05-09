Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,049 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,806,000 after buying an additional 911,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,934,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $81.99. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

