Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 700 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $2,951,943. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $178.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $151.18 and a one year high of $210.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

