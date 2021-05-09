Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $253,400,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,278.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,229.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,164.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.32 and a 52-week high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,077.86.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 623 shares in the company, valued at $742,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

