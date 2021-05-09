Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,000.

Separately, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VIEW opened at $7.40 on Friday. View, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIEW. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

