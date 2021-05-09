Handshake Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Handshake has a total market cap of $247.33 million and $526,854.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,006.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.36 or 0.06740522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.06 or 0.02496433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00695105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00201961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.56 or 0.00824593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.93 or 0.00620150 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00533233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 381,232,350 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.