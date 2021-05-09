Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. On average, analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

