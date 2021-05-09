Harmony Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Harmony has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $73.04 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00084945 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00076579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00067701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00105017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.44 or 0.00783661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.33 or 0.09013439 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

