Harrington Investments INC Has $680,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $171.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

