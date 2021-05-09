Harrington Investments INC Lowers Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Harrington Investments INC cut its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,287 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,767,000 after acquiring an additional 522,845 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 561,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 266,208 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

