Harrington Investments INC Purchases 232 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,392 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

