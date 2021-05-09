Harrington Investments INC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $503.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $525.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

