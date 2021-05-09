Harrington Investments INC Sells 643 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises about 4.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,978,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $197,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $587.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $589.41.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kate Mitchell sold 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,988,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,942. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.31.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.