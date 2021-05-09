Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.31

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 5487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSC shares. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harsco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

