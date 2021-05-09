Haven Protocol Trading Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.07 or 0.00041938 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $347.88 million and $2.48 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,386.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.51 or 0.06641827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.31 or 0.02297251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $353.35 or 0.00615743 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00202408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.50 or 0.00798971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.20 or 0.00603285 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.07 or 0.00507203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005255 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,454,871 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars.

