Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Healthcare Trust of America also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS.

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.29. 1,400,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.60 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

