Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,733,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565,521. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

