HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.07 ($90.67).

HEI stock opened at €74.60 ($87.76) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €76.87 and a 200 day moving average of €65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion and a PE ratio of -6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

