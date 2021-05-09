Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 823,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $70,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99,178 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 408,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,714,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 124,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $114.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

