Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in The Southern by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in The Southern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 22,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.