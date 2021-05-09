Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $322,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,182,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,973,000.

XME opened at $45.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $45.87.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

