Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,838 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Shares of AFG opened at $128.70 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.32.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

