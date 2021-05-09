Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.73 ($118.51).

HEN3 stock opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €95.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €90.20.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

