Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

NYSE:HLF opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, COO David Pezzullo sold 34,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $2,002,943.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,737 shares in the company, valued at $9,744,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock worth $3,408,586. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,564,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after buying an additional 154,996 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.