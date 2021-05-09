Heritage-Crystal Clean’s (HCCI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $795.15 million, a PE ratio of 164.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

