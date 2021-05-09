HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading Up 8.4%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) was up 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 164,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,161,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEXO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Get HEXO alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $897.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Research analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.