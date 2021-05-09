Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.320-1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $658.11 million-$672.58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.66 million.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.100 EPS.

HRC stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.15. The stock had a trading volume of 439,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.80.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

