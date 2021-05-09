HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.22

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.22 and traded as high as $20.61. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 2,898 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.16.

In other HMN Financial news, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 8,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $180,382.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $29,061.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,149.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,494 shares of company stock worth $233,009 in the last three months. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in HMN Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HMN Financial by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of HMN Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HMN Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

