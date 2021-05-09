Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $825.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.33 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth $267,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.