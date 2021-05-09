Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) CEO Acquires $40,850.00 in Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $322.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. Analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Several research firms have commented on HRZN. B. Riley raised their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

