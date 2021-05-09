Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce $441.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $654.71 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $103.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 328.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,266 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,095,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 156,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,346,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

