Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $38.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Howmet Aerospace traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 149800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HWM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $113,322,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,040 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 398.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,848,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,286,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.