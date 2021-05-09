Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $961.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report $961.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $919.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $991.00 million. Hub Group posted sales of $779.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 226,586 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 198,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 305,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,005. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. Hub Group has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

