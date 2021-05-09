Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of HUBG opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $73.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hub Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hub Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 28.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

