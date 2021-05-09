HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $600.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $525.92.

HUBS stock opened at $509.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $497.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.73. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in HubSpot by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

