HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $650.00 at Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $725.00 to $650.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cannonball Research upped their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised HubSpot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $525.92.

HUBS opened at $509.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.67 and a 200-day moving average of $426.73. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 389.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 106,600.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

