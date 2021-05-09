Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

